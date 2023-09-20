After leaving bipartisan voting information group, Virginia announces new data-sharing agreements
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has taken a series of recent steps to improve the accuracy of the state’s voter rolls, including entering into new data-sharing agreements with five states and Washington, D.C. The announcement Wednesday came months after Virginia joined the growing number of states leaving a bipartisan, data-sharing interstate compact intended to combat voter fraud. The administration said the new agreements and other initiatives were improvements from the work of past administrations. But Democrats argued those changes were no substitute for participation the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. Virignia left that interstate data-sharing compact in May.