Alabama school band director says he was ‘just doing my job’ before police arrested him

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school band director says he was just “doing my job” when police officers arrested him and shocked him with a stun gun after he refused to immediately stop the band as it played in the bleachers following a football game. Johnny Mims, the band director at Minor High School, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was confused when officers pulled him from the director’s podium to arrest him following last Thursday’s game between Minor and Jackson-Olin. Mims says he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong. Police video shows Mims being arrested and shocked with a stun gun as children scream in the background. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

