As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Negotiations between striking screenwriters and Hollywood studios resume Wednesday, the latest attempt to bring an end to pickets that have brought film and television productions to a halt. The key players in the two strikes that have brought Hollywood to a halt include little-known leaders, labor lawyers, entertainment tycoons and the actor who played “The Nanny.” Carol Lombardini is head of the alliance of studios. Ellen Stutzman suddenly found herself in a firestorm when she took over as chief negotiator for the writers’ union just weeks before doomed negotiations began. Fran Drescher is the most famous face among the major players.