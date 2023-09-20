British police officer is charged with murder of unarmed Black man in London

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say an officer with London’s Metropolitan Police force who fatally shot an unarmed Black man has been charged with murder. Chris Kaba was killed in south London in September last year after police pursued his car and tried to stop it. Police fired one round at the 24-year-old, who was shot through the windscreen of the car he was driving. Rosemary Ainslie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said that following a thorough review of evidence a charge of murder was authorized against the police officer, who remains unnamed. The police officer is expected to appear in court on Thursday. The case has sparked outcry and criticisms of institutional racism in the police force.

