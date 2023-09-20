Debate over a Black student’s suspension over his hairstyle in Texas ramps up with probe and lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The debate over whether a Black high school student in Texas should be serving in-school suspension for wearing twisted dreadlocks to class has intensified as the student’s family and his school district both took legal action. Darryl George has been serving an in-school suspension since Aug. 31 at his Houston-area school. School officials say George’s dreadlocks violate the district’s dress code regarding hair length for boys. On Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency told George’s family it will investigate a complaint they filed. The school district has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to clarify whether its dress code violates the CROWN Act, a new state law outlawing racial discrimination based on hairstyles.

