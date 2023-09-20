Former federal prosecutor who resigned from Trump-Russia probe says she left over concerns with Barr

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former top federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe says she left the team because of her concerns with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about possibly releasing an interim report before the 2020 presidential election. She also says she strongly disagreed with a draft she had seen. Nora Dannehy, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, appeared Wednesday at her legislative confirmation hearing as a nominee to the state Supreme Court. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the Russia probe.

By SUSAN HAIGH and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

