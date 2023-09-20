New court documents show how Oscar Pistorius may have been wrongly denied parole over error

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New court documents show Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole in March under South African law. The double-amputee Olympic runner may have been wrongly denied early release from prison due to an error by a court over when he began serving his sentence for murder. Justice and correctional services authorities have submitted the documents to the country’s apex Constitutional Court and say they will not oppose an appeal by Pistorius that he has served the prescribed amount of time. Pistorius was told at the March hearing he wouldn’t be eligible until August next year. The court documents show that appears to have been an error.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.