No Labels push in closely divided Arizona fuels Democratic anxiety about a Biden spoiler

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 15,000 people in Arizona have registered to join a new political party floating a possible bipartisan “unity ticket” against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. That’s less than the population of the state’s 40 largest cities. It’s still a number big enough to tip the presidential election in a critical swing state — something that has particularly alarmed people trying to stop Trump from winning the White House again. The group No Labels has secured ballot access in Arizona and 10 other states and says it’s on track to hit 20 before the year is over and all 50 by Election Day. It has not yet committed to running candidates for president and vice president.

