Outdated headline sparks vicious online hate campaign directed at Las Vegas newspaper

NEW YORK (AP) — A Las Vegas newspaper is the subject of vicious attacks online for its coverage of an alleged murder of a retired police chief. The campaign, which makes use of an outdated headline the newspaper published a month ago, was launched either through a misunderstanding or a deliberate attempt to mislead. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is sifting through the email of a young woman reporter to protect her from some of the threatening, vile messages being sent to her online. It’s yet another example of online harassment that is frequently directed at women journalists. The newspaper’s editor also blamed Elon Musk for turning up the heat.

