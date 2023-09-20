Pennsylvania state government will prepare to start using AI in its operations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state government will prepare to use artificial intelligence in its operations, as states are increasingly trying to gauge the impact of AI and how to regulate it. Gov. Josh Shapiro said Wednesday that his administration is convening an AI governing board, publishing principles on the use of AI and developing training programs for state employees. Shapiro says Pennsylvanians expect state government to understand AI, adapt to AI and ensure it’s being used safely in the private sector. Shapiro says the state’s public safety agencies have begun consulting with AI experts.