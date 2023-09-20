Police say a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a Georgia Walmart

HIRAM, Georgia (AP) — A man and woman have died after a shooting inside a Georgia Walmart that police are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Police say shots rang out at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the store in Hiram, a small town near Atlanta. The two people shot died on the way to the hospital. Police Chief Michael Turner says other shoppers weren’t in the area where the shooting took place and didn’t see it. Nobody else was hurt. He says the man and woman knew each other. Walmart says it’s “heartbroken” by the shooting.

