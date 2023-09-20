Speaker McCarthy says there’s still time to prevent a shutdown, but others are looking at options

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t give up in trying to pass a conservative bill to prevent a government shutdown. The California Republican is confronted with dwindling time and no sure support from his hard-right flank to avert a shutdown by the end of the month. McCarthy said Wednesday he still has time. Other lawmakers aren’t so sure and are looking at other options. McCarthy is trying to pass a temporary bill including 8% cuts to many government services. Hard-line conservatives want more cuts. Even if McCarthy is able to pass the bill, it would be rejected by the Democratic-held Senate, which is working with Republicans on other plans.

By STEPHEN GROVES and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

