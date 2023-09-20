The suspect in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy is set to appear in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors expect to file charges against a man who allegedly shot and killed a sheriff’s deputy as he sat in a patrol car. Officials say Kevin Cataneo Salazar ambushed 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday in Palmdale. Cataneo Salazar is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The district attorney’s office has not said what charges they are pursuing in the case, but they planned an afternoon news conference. Questions remained in the days after the slaying, including the motive in the case and whether Clinkunbroomer and Cataneo Salazar previously knew each other. It was not immediately clear whether Cataneo Salazar had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

