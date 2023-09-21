A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A longshot Republican candidate for Missouri governor and his supporters describe his use of a flamethrower at a recent “Freedom Fest” event outside St. Louis as no big deal. They say that after all, state Sen. Bill Eigel torched a pile of cardboard boxes and no one talked about burning books. But after the video gained attention, Eigel said he’d burn objectionable books if that’s what it took to keep them away from children. The video and his follow-up comments led experts who study extremism and violence in American politics to worry that the images and rhetoric could help push the U.S. to an even darker place.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.