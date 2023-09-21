A leader of Cambodia’s main opposition party jailed for 18 months for bouncing checks

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent leader of Cambodia’s political opposition has been convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for issuing worthless checks four years ago. His party has called the case politically motivated. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court issued its verdict Thursday against Thach Setha, a vice president of the Candlelight Party, after finding that he had issued several bounced checks in 2019. Thach Setha was arrested in January this year, ahead of Cambodia’s general election in July. His arrest was seen by government critics as part of a broader campaign to ensure that the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party would face no serious opposition in the polls.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.