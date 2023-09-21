A suspected serial killer pleads guilty in Rwanda to killing 14 people

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A suspected serial killer in Rwanda has pleaded guilty at a court saying he killed 14 people. Most of the victims were women. Denis Kazungu admitted guilt to charges that included murder, rape and robbery. He appeared at a court in the capital Kigali and didn’t appear to show any emotion during the hearing on Thursday. The 34-year-old Kazungu smiled as police led him into the courtroom. Police discovered 12 bodies on his property. But he said he killed an additional two people whose bodies haven’t been found. Kazungu said he killed his victims because he said they infected him with HIV. But he offered no evidence of this.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.