Ancient ‘power’ palazzo on Rome’s Palatine Hill reopens to tourists, decades after closure.

ROME (AP) — Tourists in Rome can now enjoy a “new” ancient attraction. The 2,000-year-old Domus Tiberiana was home to rulers in the ancient city’s Imperial period. The sprawling palace allows for sweeping views of the Roman Forum below. It was reopened to the public on Thursday following decades of structural restoration work. Excavations also brought up artifacts from centuries of Roman life that followed the decline of the empire. The director of the Colosseum Archeological Park, which includes the Palatine Hill, in a written description of the restored palazzo, dubbed it “the power palace par excellence.”

