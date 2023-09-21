California sues anti-abortion organizations for unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has sued an anti-abortion group and a chain of anti-abortion counseling centers, saying the organizations misled women when they offered them unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions. The lawsuit says Heartbeat International, a national anti-abortion group, and RealOptions Obria, which has five anti-abortion counseling centers in Northern California, used “fraudulent and misleading claims” to advertise a procedure called abortion pill reversal. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says abortion pill reversal treatments are unproven and largely experimental and have no scientific backing. The organizations did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

