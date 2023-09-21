GoFundMe refunds donations to poker player who admits to lying about cancer for tournament buy-in

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fundraising platform GoFundMe said Thursday it has refunded money to donors after a poker player admitted he lied when he said he had terminal cancer and accepted thousands of dollars in donations so he could play in a World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas. GoFundMe says it has also banned Rob Mercer from the platform and removed the poker player’s fundraising campaign from its website. Mercer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday he wouldn’t refund anyone because he believes he has undiagnosed breast cancer. His fundraiser received donations worth between $30,000 and $50,000, including a stay at the Bellagio.

