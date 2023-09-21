Indonesia imprisons a woman for saying a Muslim prayer before eating pork in a TikTok video

PALEMBANG, Indonesia (AP) — A court in Indonesia has convicted a woman of inciting religious hatred and sentenced her to two years in prison for saying a Muslim prayer and then eating pork in a TikTok video. Eating pork is considered forbidden in Islam. Judges at Palembang court in South Sumatra province in Sumatra island also have ordered Lina Lutfiawati to pay a fine of more than $16,000. Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, said a brief prayer phrase that translates to “in the name of God” before eating a crispy pork skin in a video that was published in March and was widely viewed. She apologized on her social media last month and again after Tuesday’s verdict.

By MUHAMMAD HATTA and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.