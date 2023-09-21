Military pilot’s 911 call captures bizarre circumstances of his ejection and jet’s disappearance

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A military pilot whose advanced fighter jet went temporarily missing over the weekend is heard repeatedly requesting an ambulance in a perplexing 911 call from the South Carolina home where he had parachuted to safety. His voice is heard on an audio recording released Thursday to The Associated Press. The four-minute recording captures the bizarre circumstances for the three unidentified people involved: a North Charleston resident calmly explaining that a pilot just parachuted into his backyard, the pilot who doesn’t know what became of his jet, and a puzzled dispatcher trying to make sense of it all.

By JAMES POLLARD and TARA COPP Associated Press

