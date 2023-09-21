Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office can’t account for nearly 200 guns, city comptroller finds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office can’t account for 185 missing guns, according to a report released this week by the city controller’s office. Some of the missing guns were part of the sheriff’s office’s arsenal and others were confiscated from people subject to protection-from-abuse orders. Acting City Controller Charles Edacheril said his office conducted the review as a follow-up to a 2020 report that found the sheriff’s office couldn’t account for more than 200 weapons. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said earlier this year that all but 20 of the weapons cited in the 2020 report had been accounted for. But the controller told her office Wednesday that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to account for 185 guns.

