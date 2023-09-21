Supreme Court to decide whether Alabama can postpone drawing new congressional districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on Alabama’s request to let it keep new GOP-drawn congressional lines in place as it fights a three-judge panel’s plan to create a second majority-Black district, or something close to it, in the state. The decision could determine what map the state uses in the 2024 elections and whether the court will revisit arguments over the role of race in redistricting. A three-judge panel is overseeing the drawing of new congressional lines for the state after Alabama lawmakers refused their directive to create the new majority-Black district. Alabama is asking justices to put the redrawing process on hold as the state appeals.

