The UN system is ‘sclerotic and hobbled’ and needs urgent reform, top European Union official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top European Union official says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed an urgent need to reform the “sclerotic and hobbled” global decision making at the United Nations. Charles Michel is the president of the European Council of EU leaders. He expressed support for calls to limit veto powers at the U.N. Security Council under emergency conditions and to broaden the body’s global representation. Michel was speaking on the third day of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The EU is not a U.N. member-state but is one of three permanent observers allowed to speak at the General Debate.

