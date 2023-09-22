3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet

The third Republican presidential debate will be held in Miami on Nov. 8, and candidates will be facing the most stringent requirements yet to take part. The Republican National Committee said Friday that participating candidates must secure 4% of the vote in multiple polls and 70,000 unique donors to earn a spot on the stage. It wasn’t immediately clear who would moderate. Details of the gathering come as the broad GOP field prepares for a second primary debate without their current front-runner. Former President Donald Trump plans to meet with current and former union workers in Michigan instead of participating in the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.