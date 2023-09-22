Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who attacked an Associated Press photographer and threw a flagpole and smoke grenade at police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors say 56-year-old Rodney Milstreed prepared himself for violence on Jan. 6 by injecting steroids and arming himself with a four-foot wooden club disguised as a flagpole. Before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sentenced Milstreed on Friday, a prosecutor showed videos of the rioter’s attacks on the photographer and police. A Capitol police officer suffered a concussion when Milstreed hurled his wooded club at a line of officers.

