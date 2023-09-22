Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial. That’s after a military medical panel found that the man’s abuse in CIA custody had rendered him psychotic. A spokesman for the Guantanamo military commission said Friday the decision was rendered by Judge Col. Matthew McCall. Ramzi bin al- Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaida. A military medical panel last month diagnosed al-Shibh as having post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, and linked it to his abuse during his four years in CIA custody.

