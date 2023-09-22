Ice pops cool down monkeys in Brazil at a Rio zoo during a rare winter heat wave

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Animals at a zoo in Rio de Janeiro have been getting cold treats to cool them down during a rare winter heat wave. Black spider monkeys were given fruit-flavored ice pops on Friday at Rio’s BioParque. It’s technically still winter in Brazil with spring due to start in a couple of days. But a heat wave has engulfed the country since the beginning of the week. There have been record temperatures that have made humans and animals alike eagerly greet any chance of cooling down.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.