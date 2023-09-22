Louisiana folklorist and Mississippi blues musician among 2023 National Heritage Fellows

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana folklorist Nick Spitzer and Mississippi blues musician R.L. Boyce are among nine 2023 National Heritage Fellows being celebrated later this month by the National Endowment for the Arts. Spitzer is an anthropology professor at Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts who has hosted the popular radio show “American Routes” for the past 25 years. Boyce is a blues musician from the Mississippi hill country who has played blues for 50 years. Spitzer, Boyce and others are scheduled to accept the NEA’s Bess Lomax Hawes National Heritage Fellowship in a Sept. 29 ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The recognition comes with a $25,000 award.

