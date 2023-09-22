Meet Lachlan Murdoch, soon to be the new power behind Fox News and the Murdoch empire

For Lachlan Murdoch, this has been a long time coming — assuming, that is, his moment has actually arrived. On Thursday, his father Rupert Murdoch announced that in November he’s stepping down as the head of his two media companies: News Corp. and Fox Corp. That will finally put Lachlan Murdoch in the top job for a chairman of News Corp. while remaining the chief executive at Fox Corp., the parent of Fox News Channel. But in Murdoch World, nothing is ever written in stone. Rupert, now 92, has long had a penchant for building up his oldest children in order to set them against one another, often flipping the table without notice.

