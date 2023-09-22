Minneapolis plans to transfer city property to Native American tribe for treatment center

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis officials plan to transfer two city-owned properties to the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. The tribe plans to build an addiction treatment center at the site. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the plan Thursday to sell the two parcels to the Red Lake Band for $1 each, noting the Native American community is disproportionately impacted by addiction. The plan will be presented to the City Council next week, and the council is expected to take action on Oct. 5. Red Lake leaders say renovations have started on a building on one parcel, and plans call for an adjacent parcel to become a garden that can host sacred ceremonies. The planned opioid treatment center may also include housing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.