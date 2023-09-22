The UAW strike is growing. What you need to know as more auto workers join the union’s walkouts

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers’ strike is getting bigger. One week into the union’s historic work stoppages against major car makers, the UAW on Friday walked out of dozens of more factories across 20 states. The UAW’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began after the union’s contract with the companies expired at midnight on Sept. 14. At the time, 13,000 workers walked out of three assembly plants. With no major breakthroughs in bargaining, the UAW is now walking out of 38 more General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers. And aother 5,600 workers joined the strike — meaning that about 13% of the union’s 146,000 members are now on the picket lines.

