Biden faces foreign policy trouble spots as he aims to highlight his experience on the global stage
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It probably wasn’t how President Joe Biden envisioned his big foreign policy week ending. Biden spent much of the time trying to convey to world leaders, Democratic donors and voters that his decades of foreign policy experience and his moral stands set him apart from Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. But just as Biden is looking to spotlight his foreign policy chops, he’s facing a growing list of national security headaches. There’s a diplomatic spat between allies in Canada and India and growing concern about the future of U.S. aid for Ukraine. And on Friday, there was the indictment of the influential Democratic lawmaker who leads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,