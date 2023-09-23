California bill to have humans drivers ride in autonomous trucks is vetoed by governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic governor has vetoed a bill that would have required human drivers to be on board self-driving trucks. Union leaders and truck drivers had said the measure would save jobs. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the legislation Friday night. It would have banned self-driving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds from operating on public roads unless a human driver is on board. That would include vehicles ranging from UPS delivery vans to massive big rigs. The Democratic governor said said additional regulation of autonomous trucks was unnecessary. Labor leaders accused him of bowing to pressure from tech companies.