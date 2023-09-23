New York City further tightens time limit for migrants to move out of shelters

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is further tightening shelter rules by limiting adult migrants to just 30 days in city-run facilities. The city continues to be beleaguered by a continuing influx of asylum seekers, and the move is meant to ease pressures on the city’s already struggling shelter system. The development is being criticized by advocates for migrants and homeless people as unnecessary and heartless. The tightened restrictions were announced soon after the Biden administration granted temporary protected status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. That designation would allow the migrants to more quickly gain authorization to work in the United States and transition into other housing.

