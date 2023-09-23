Speaker McCarthy gives in to hard-line conservatives in hopes of solving government funding impasse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy has turned to a strategy that so far has preserved his tenuous hold on House leadership, but also marked his tenure by chaos. It’s a strategy of giving hard-right lawmakers what they want. Now, the California Republican is facing a fast-approaching government shutdown that threatens to disrupt life for millions of Americans. McCarthy has lived by the mantra of “never give up” as he’s dodged between threats to his leadership and tried to show that Republicans are capable stewards of governing. But this past week, McCarthy pushed the government closer toward a shutdown by shelving a push for a short-term spending plan and instead embracing the demands of the lawmaker leading the revolt.

By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

