Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies after a motorcycle crash in Nashville. He was 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles has died after a motorcycle crash in Nashville. He was 29. Police say the one-time hockey player for the Anaheim Ducks drove his motorcycle through a stop sign early Saturday and hit the driver’s side of an SUV. Police saw no signs of impairment in either driver. Kerdiles died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police don’t anticipate any charges in the crash. The Ducks drafted Kerdiles in 2012 and he spent two seasons with the team, appearing in three games combined in the 2016-17 and the 2017-18 seasons. More recently, he had worked in real estate in Nashville.

