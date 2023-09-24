Hollywood’s writers strike is on the verge of ending. What happens next?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Now that a tentative deal has been struck to end Hollywood’s writers strike after nearly five months, several steps remain before the industry gets back to normal. First, the board members of the Writers Guild of America must vote to approve the agreement. Then the more than 11,000 members of the union must vote to approve it. That could take place within a matter of days. Writers can then get back to work. Late night talk shows could be back on the air quickly. But with Hollywood’s actors still on strike, the industry is still far from being back in business.

