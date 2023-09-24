India had been riding a geopolitical high. But it comes to the UN with a mess on its hands

NEW DELHI (AP) — The recent G20 Summit hosted by India couldn’t have gone better for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. World leaders hailed it a success after the disparate group agreed on a final statement and admitted in the African Union as a new member. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was expected to seize on India’s geopolitical high in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly this week. But now, India comes to the podium with a diplomatic mess on its hands. Last week, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau alleged India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh Canadian citizen on its soil.

