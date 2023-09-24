RNC’s livestreaming partner for the GOP debate is a haven for disinformation and extremism

NEW YORK (AP) — The exclusive online livestream for the second Republican presidential debate this week will take place on Rumble, an alternative video-sharing platform that has been criticized for allowing far-right extremism, bigotry, election disinformation and conspiracy theories. Rumble was the choice of the Republican National Committee, whose chairwoman said earlier this year that the decision was aimed toward “getting away from Big Tech.” Some of the GOP contenders have begun posting their campaign videos on the site, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The platform says it has policies against speech promoting violence, antisemitism and racism.

