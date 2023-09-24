Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift took advantage of an invitation from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to see Kansas City play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. There have been rumors flying the last couple of weeks that Swift and Kelce had been talking. They began after Kelce was unable to meet her while attending her stop in Kansas City on her Eras Tour. The 12-time Grammy winner watched the game with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, from one of the glass-enclosed suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

