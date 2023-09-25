At least 360 Georgia prison guards have been arrested for contraband since 2018, newspaper finds

ATLANTA (AP) — At least 360 employees of Georgia’s state prison system have been arrested on accusations of smuggling contraband into prisons since 2018. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports those numbers and said another 25 employees have been fired for smuggling allegations but not arrested. The newspaper finds that nearly 8 in 10 of Georgia Department of Corrections employees who were arrested were women. Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver says he has taken steps to identify corrupt employees since assuming the post in December. The newspaper’s investigation found those prosecuted rarely faced prison time, and that some prison workers were paid thousands of dollars before they were caught.

