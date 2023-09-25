Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it’s pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively. The move announced Monday comes as the company is in the midst of contract talks with the United Auto Workers union. The union wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages. In February, Ford announced plans to build the plant in Marshall, Michigan, employing about 2,500 workers to make lower-cost batteries for new and existing vehicles. But spokesman TR Reid confirmed Monday that plant construction has been paused and spending on it has been limited. He says there are a number of considerations and that no final decision has been made about the investment.

