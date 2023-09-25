Fresh fighting reported in Ethiopia’s Amhara region between military and local militiamen

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Fresh fighting has erupted in the second-biggest town of Ethiopia’s turbulent Amhara region as militiamen clashed with the military over government plans to disarm local forces. Residents say fighters from a militia called Fano fought against military units Sunday in the town of Gondar, an important tourist and commercial hub. Calm had mostly been restored by Monday morning, with the military back in control of the town, although sporadic gunfire could still be heard, residents said. Shops were shut and the streets were empty. Other areas of Amhara, including the regional capital Bahir Dar, and Lalibela, another important tourist town, did not see fighting, residents said Monday.

