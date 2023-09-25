Kosovo mourns a slain police officer, some Serb gunmen remain at large after a siege at a monastery

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is observing a day of mourning for the Kosovar Albanian police officer killed by Serb gunmen dressed in combat uniforms who later took refuge at an Orthodox monastery on Sunday. The attack in the north of Kosovo left three assailants dead and further raised tensions between the two former wartime foes as they seek to normalize ties. Flags are at half mast on all public buildings in the capital Pristina to mourn Afrim Bunjaku. Police continue to check for the armed group. It is not clear who the gunmen are or who is supporting them. On Sunday the gunmen opened fire on a police patrol killing one officer and injuring another. Then they stormed an Orthodox monastery until late in the evening. Three of them were killed and two injured.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

