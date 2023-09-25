More charges filed against 2 teens held in fatal bicyclist hit-and-run video case in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed additional criminal charges against two teenagers being held as adults in the video-recorded killing of a retired former Southern California police chief. The teens are due in court Tuesday following what police say were at least three hit-and-run incidents the morning of Aug. 14. The last was the apparently intentional crash that killed 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst as he rode his bicycle on a road in Las Vegas. The 18-year-old faces five felony and two misdemeanor charges. His public defender declined Monday to comment. The 16-year-old faces three felonies. He’s expected to have a lawyer named to his defense on Tuesday.

