Third person charged in suspected fentanyl poisoning death of 1-year-old at New York City day care

NEW YORK (AP) — A third person has been charged in the death of a toddler apparently poisoned by fentanyl inside a New York City day care center. Federal prosecutors say Renny Antonio Parra Paredes had an instrumental role in selling fentanyl that was packaged and stored at the Bronx day care facility where four children were sickened by drug exposure. Police have already charged the day care operator and a tenant of the building with murder in 1-year-old Nicholas Dominci’s death. The search for a fourth suspect continues. Information about Paredes’ attorney was not immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.