Tornado-damaged Pfizer plant in North Carolina restarts production

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has restarted production, 10 weeks after it was heavily damaged by a tornado. The plant in North Carolina makes critical supplies for U.S. hospitals. Pfizer said in a statement Monday that a majority of manufacturing lines at the Rocky Mount facility are back up and running. Full production across the facility’s three manufacturing sites is expected by the end of the year. Some medicines may not be back in full supply until next year. The company has said most of the tornado damage was to a storage facility, rather than its medicine production area.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.