Trump campaigns in South Carolina after a weekend spent issuing threats and leveling treason claims

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to campaigning in South Carolina after a weekend spent issuing threats to the press, leveling multiple accusations of treason and claiming he could design a better fighter jet than the military. The early Republican presidential front-runner was in small-town Summerville on Monday as part of a ramped-up campaign schedule that also includes multiple visits to early-voting Iowa. Trump began his trip with a meet-and-greet with volunteers at a local campaign office and a visit to a local gun store. He was speaking later Monday to supporters outside a boat manufacturing facility.

