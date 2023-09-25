US offers Poland rare loan of $2 billion to modernize its military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is offering $2 billion in loans to Poland to support the defense modernization of the ally which has been a hub for weapons going into Ukraine. The State Department said in a statement Monday that Poland is a “stalwart” ally of the U.S. whose “security is vital to the collective defense” of NATO’s eastern flank. It said that such funding is reserved for Washington’s important security partners.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.